Borough approves new trash-can-at-curb regulations

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council approved an ordinance designed to cut down on garbage in the streets by having homeowners and renters use garbage receptacles rather than just putting plastic trash bags out at the curb for pickup.

The changes, approved Aug. 4, allow no more than five receptacles out at a time for collection. Of those five receptacles, only one can be a bag alone with no can, to account for overflow.

The purpose of the ordinance is to counter garbage bags being torn open by seagulls when left on borough streets, officials say, which leaves litter on the streets.

Mayor Paul Kanitra said he is happy to see the changes go into effect.

“Ocean Avenue has looked horrendous for years and it is our main tourist drive in town,” said Mr. Kanitra. “I think this ordinance will go a long way toward keeping ratty-looking plastic bags from sitting out on the street.”

He said it will drastically reduce the amount of stray trash out on the streets.

“What this is meant to do is cut down on just the bags being thrown out there by themselves,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra. “If you have extra trash and you don’t have enough room in your bin, your bag can go out with the bin at the same time,” adding there must be at least one bin out in those situations.

“All it says is that you can’t put a plastic bag out by itself,” the mayor said.

The borough often sees plastic bags at the street without a bin, leading to trash scattered along the street when they’re torn open by sea birds.

“This will still allow for plastic bags if it’s overflow for a particularly busy day,” the mayor said.

Councilman Bob Santanello modified the proposed ordinance during its introduction in July from four to five bins during the meeting to help residents who accumulate a large amount of trash.

He said he noticed since there’s no way to take extra trash to the recycling center, it is nice to have the room for an extra bin. The borough currently allows up to four cans.

The mayor said people in vacation rentals often place only bags out to the street, leading to the mess.

Councilman Andy Cortes agreed, to say food waste in bags always gets picked by the birds.

“Ocean Avenue, in particular, we’re trying to eliminate the bags out there,” said Mr. Cortes, adding that he loves the move.

“I don’t want torn-open bags and garbage everywhere,” he said.

