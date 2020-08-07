Baywaters flood Bridge Avenue during Isaias

BAY HEAD — Tropical Storm Isaias brought some of the deepest flooding the borough has seen, according to officials.

“I have to tell you after about 2:30 [p.m.] the flooding from the bay [Barnegat Bay] was as bad as it has been in a long time,” Mayor William Curtis told The Ocean Star of Tuesday’s storm.

“It has all receded but it was really deep … people were in kayaks doing things … it was the worst it has been in a long, long time, but it went away quickly.”

Police Chief William Hoffman told The Ocean Star that Bridge Avenue had to be closed due to the flooding conditions.

“We are actually in pretty good shape other than the flooding. We didn’t have any power outages really. We had a couple trees come down, one semi on a house, but it really didn’t do much … but our biggest problem was that we had to deal with the back bay flooding. That south to southeast wind just blows it in so I ended up closing Bridge Avenue for probably three, four hours,” he said.

“The cars were trying to go through and pushing water into some of the stores in the area … but overall we were a lot luckier than some other towns.

“There were no problems on the beaches, I went up there and checked them … so like I said it was mostly just the flooding for us. It was deep though, it was the highest I have seen it in quite a while.”

Where surrounding communities are currently struggling with power outages and other damages, officials told The Ocean Star the borough sustained minimal additional impact from the storm.

“We did not have a lot of down trees or wires. Bay Head is not as wooded as some of the other areas around here … but we did have a couple of fire calls for wires that were arcing and causing a problem, but for the most part we came through pretty much unscathed,” Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Applegate said.

“We had no power outages that I am aware of and I think that goes with not having the amount of trees some towns have. If you don’t have the trees come down on the wires you are lucky to get by.”

Mayor Curtis felt the borough was “spared a big hit.”

