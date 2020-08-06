Sidewalk sale continues without power; pedestrian retail hours canceled tonight

MANASQUAN — Main Street in Manasquan will not close down tonight, Thursday, Aug. 6, for the borough’s weekly dining and retail pedestrian hours.

Many retailers, however, have set up shop on the sidewalk for the first day of the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Sidewalk Sale.

Chamber President John Newman said despite the loss of power most businesses wanted to try and participate in the first day of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sidewalk sale, which helps stores clear out older merchandise and refresh their stock for the next season at a discount to customers, will also be held on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure of Main Street to create a pedestrian walkway on Wednesdays and Thursdays is scheduled to continue through September.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.