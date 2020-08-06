BY SAMANTHA MATTHEWS

NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE

While Monmouth Park looks a little different this summer with attendance limited and protocols set in place, there is still plenty to enjoy at the track with four main attractions calling your name including the heart of the operation, live racing.

MAKE YOUR WAY TO MONMOUTH PARK

“So I guess firstly, we’re very thankful to Governor Murphy that he’s allowed us to open for racing with fans at all, said Brian Skirka, marketing manager at Monmouth Park. “The way that the world is now there’s a lot of places that either aren’t allowed to open or can’t have people there, so the fact that the governor and his office have allowed us to open for the season, have live racing and have fans here is something that we’re very appreciative of.”

Standard protocols that Monmouth Park has set in place include limited attendance, which according to Skirka, with all of the outdoor areas is around 3,000 people in terms of overall capacity for the overall facility. Each person who enters the track gets counted and as of now there hasn’t been a day where they’ve exceeded their number and had to turn anyone away.

“One thing we did on our side because of everything that’s going on is parking and admission are both free this year,” said Skirka. “But normally you would have to pay $5 to park and then $5 to get in.”

“We’ve waived both of those this year, so if you’re out there and you want to come to Monmouth Park it’s totally free to come in,” he added.

SAFETY FIRST

First and foremost, masks are required to enter Monmouth Park. Prior to entering, guests will receive a temperature check at the gate and then they will be asked a few brief questions. Provided that you pass you will be allowed in the gate and social distancing will take place in all areas of the park.

“Whether it’s out in the picnic area or in the building or out by the paddock or out front watching the race there’s plenty of room to sit six feet apart or stand six feet apart,” said Skirka. Besides the protocols set in place and indoor dining not being allowed in New Jersey, most other aspects of Monmouth Park are business as usual this year.

All of the indoor concession stands remain open for this season with the contingency that while the food can be purchased indoors, it must be brought outside to be consumed. No food or drink is allowed to be consumed inside. All of the outdoor areas at Monmouth Park are open with social distancing guidelines.

“But just like a normal race day in a normal year at Monmouth Park, you can go into the grandstand, buy a hot dog, burger, chicken sandwich, whatever and then you just have to go outside to eat it,” he said.

In addition, Skirka shared that the horsemen, jockeys and people of that nature are tested regularly to ensure safety. Any Monmouth Park employee of any kind also gets their temperature taken at the gate so they’ve been very stringent in making sure that everyone is healthy and following the rules, according to Skirka.



MORE AT THE PARK

With the amount of activities that cannot be enjoyed this summer due to the pandemic, horse racing at Monmouth Park is one of the only sports events that can currently be enjoyed in the area at this time. So while attending the races may look slightly different, the ability to attend them is something to look forward to.

“But if the options are either you’re not allowed to go to Monmouth Park or you have to go to Monmouth Park and wear a mask, I think people are very happy to wear a mask, to be outside in a safe environment at a place that they love going to every summer,” said Skirka.

“We’ve been getting good feedback and people have been thankful that they’re able to attend.”

From now until Labor Day live thoroughbred races run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week. The Friday of Labor Day weekend is the last Friday that races run for the season. On Labor Day Monday, races will also run. Then races continue to run every Saturday and Sunday through the rest of September. This year’s season will come to a close on Sept. 27.

Reserving a private picnic area is also an available option this season for larger groups coming into the track, but the group size is cut back from last year. According to Skirka, you can still rent the area and have it catered, but you can have no more than 75 people there.

In addition to racing, Monmouth Park’s three other main things to be enjoyed are mini golf, outdoor dining and the Sportsbook by William Hill. The sportsbook is now open everyday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. BlueGrass Mini Golf is open seven days a week. The restaurant on property, Blu Grotto, is open Wednesday through Sunday and the Beer Garden at Blu Grotto is open Thursday through Sunday.

Outdoor dining is offered at both of the Blu Grotto areas and takeout is also available. On certain nights guests can enjoy live entertainment at the Beer Garden as well. For more information on all of Monmouth Park’s current offerings and procedures, visit them online at monmouthpark.com.