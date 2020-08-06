Devereux wins New Jersey Amateur title

PARAMUS – Austin Devereux of Brielle won the New Jersey Golf Association 119th Amateur Championship at Arcola Country Club in Paramus on Thursday.

Devereux, who graduated from Manasquan in 2017 and will be a senior at Rider University, put together a three-under par 69 on Thursday to move into the lead.

Devereux, shot a 72-hole total of 282 for 6-under during the tournament to finish two strokes ahead of Dean Greyserman of Hamilton Farm Golf Club.

Brendan Hansen, from Spring Lake, who started the final round in the lead finished tied for fourth place with a 2-under 286.

Devereux shot an even par 72 on Monday before going one over during the second round on Wednesday. The players were forced to play two rounds on Wednesday due to the stormy weather on Tuesday. Devereux had a strong round in the afternoon on Wednesday shooting a four-under 68.

Devereux started his final round on Thursday with two birdies and two bogeys on the first five holes before settling into his round. Devereux would pick up four birdies after the fifth hole and his only bogey would come on the final hole while holding a three-stroke lead.