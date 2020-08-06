Atlantic Highlands debuts Restaurant Week to bolster business

BY SAMANTHA MATTHEWS

NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE

It comes as no surprise that COVID-19 has negatively impacted businesses everywhere and restaurants have suffered over the last few months. With that in mind, the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce announced that the Atlantic Highlands Restaurant Week will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 16 in order to drum up business for the restaurants in Atlantic Highlands.

RESTAURANT WEEK TAKES THE TOWN

During restaurant week, participating restaurants will be offering guests special menus and creative fare, while still abiding by social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants.

“Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to visit the wonderful seaside jewel that is Atlantic Highlands and to experience the amazing array of incredible and eclectic restaurants in town,” stated Lori Anne Oliwa, publicist for the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce [AHCOC].

“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on businesses and the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Restaurant Week to assist restaurants with increasing revenue in a fun and creative manner. Many restaurants are devising special menus and offerings for the event.”

Participating restaurants include Kunya Siam, Sissy’s, On The Deck, Atlantic House, Hudson Café, Christine’s, Harborside Grill, First Cup, Julio’s Pizza and Higo/Blue Bay Inn. Individual restaurants should be contacted for reservations, seating and additional information.

According to the press release, the event will be an excellent opportunity to experience different types of cuisine while enjoying time away from home.

“This is the first Restaurant Week, said Oliwa. “As event planner and publicist for the AHCOC, I am thrilled.”

For any additional information on the event please contact the AHCOC by email at info@atlantichighlands.org or by phone at 732-872-8711 or 732-757-7443.