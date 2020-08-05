John Kenneth Bouckley

By
Star News Group Staff
-
44 views

John Kenneth Bouckley, 78, of Brielle, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Inclusion Body Myositis [IBM], a rare and incurable autoimmune disease causing muscle atrophy. 

He fought the disease valiantly facing its evolving challenges with remarkable determination, good humor and without complaint. IBM may have