Tougher restrictions on indoor activities return as virus rate rises

TRENTON — Restrictions on indoor gathers have been retightened due to the increase in the COVID-19 transmission rate, with indoor gatherings capped at a maximum of 25 people.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the change on Monday, Aug. 3, saying that the actions of “a few knock heads” had forced his hand. Previously, indoor gatherings were capped at 100 people.

“It all comes down to this, the only way we could get to where we want to be with indoor activities, be it dining or anything else, is if everyone plays by the rules and no one tries to make end-runs around them,” the governor said.

The state’s rate of transmission has more than doubled since June, from .7 to 1.48 as of Monday.

Funerals, weddings, memorial services or religious and political activities, which is limited to 100 persons or 25 percent of a room’s capacity.

The new restrictions would put a cap on house parties at the shore, which the governor had linked to the increase in the infection rate. News of a large house party in Jackson, which was reported as having roughly 700 persons, and a large house party in Middletown has drawn the ire of Gov. Murphy.

The new limits will not be a welcome sign to the state’s restaurant industry, which has yet to receive a new date to start indoor dining. The governor had originally allowed for indoor dining to start on July 2, but delayed the opening due to the increasing infection rate.

“I fully understand the hardships that our restaurant industry faces among other industries but we cannot move forward if a few knuckleheads think the rules don’t apply to them and skate by with a wink and a nod,” he said. Restaurants are still allowed to continue outdoor dining, and may bring customers indoors if the establishment has two open walls.

The decision to hold back on indoor dining has been criticized by the county. On July 28, Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone said that it was “incredibly unfair” for the county restaurants to continue to wait for the state’s clearance to reopen as the summer nears its end.

“While I understand the concern for public health, the facts show that restaurants are proving that they are capable of providing a safe environment for their customers,” the freeholder director said. “It seems unfair to punish our dining establishments for the irresponsible behavior of those having social gatherings in private homes, which have led to outbreaks.”

Remarking on school openings, the governor emphasized that face coverings are required for all students at all times while inside a school building regardless of social distancing unless there is a health exception.

On Monday, the state recorded an additional 264 positive COVID-19 test result, bringing the total to 182, 614. There were a total of 738 total hospitalizations throughout the state, with 144 in intensive care and 49 ventilators in use.

Ten new deaths were recorded, bringing the state’s total to 13,971. The total probable deaths linked to the virus is 1,875.

