Storm track prompts NJ State of Emergency

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to batter the Jersey Shore with high winds and heavy rains as early as midday Tuesday.

State parks and campgrounds have been closed and residents are being urged to stay off the roads, although no formal travel restrictions had been declared as of Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the Jersey Shore could see wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour and up to six inches of rain, causing local flooding. The service also issued a tornado watch for Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties early Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaias reached North Carolina as a hurricane late Monday night before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Gov. Murphy issued the State of Emergency at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

[more_cs_nws]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.