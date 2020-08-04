Rodney V. Lyons

Rodney V. Lyons, 74, of Ocean Grove, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Manor by the Sea Assisted Living.

Rodney was born in Neptune and raised in New York City. He moved to Brielle and there he graduated from Manasquan High School. He then attended Howard University for four years