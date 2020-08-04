Point Beach adopts stricter regulations on beaches

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A divided borough council Tuesday night passed an ordinance aimed at curtailing misbehavior on beaches in the borough.

The ordinance imposes a ban on coolers larger than 13 inches in height or width, and requires cooler checkers to be over the age of 18, among other changes.

Voting yes were Mayor Paul Kanitra and council members Doug Vitale, Arlene Testa and Caryn Byrnes. Council members Andy Cortes, Bob Santanello and Tom Migut voting against the ordinance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.