Council meeting postponed due to weather

LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como has postponed the council meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 4.

The meeting was postpone to Tuesday, August 11, due to the tropical storm and power outages, according to the borough.

Residents of Lake Como had previously received alerts from the borough via phone call, text message and email about issuing a code red.

