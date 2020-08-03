Hundreds walk to honor family and friends affected by breast cancer

LAVALLETTE — Survivors, supporters, family and friends came out Sunday to participate in an annual walk that, to participants, is more than just a few miles down the road.

The 17th annual Lavallette Breast Cancer Walk drew a few hundred people out to the borough to show support to anyone battling, battled or affected by the disease.

Robert “Aggie” Agliata and Josephine Sessa-Agliata, owners of The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe where the walk always starts, run the event dating all the way back to 2004.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Ms. Sessa-Agliata. “It’s heartwarming.”

This year, despite COVID-19, the walk was still able to raise over $20,000 for the American Cancer Society.

According to Mr. Agliata, the run was started to honor his mother Antoinette Agliata who is a breast cancer survivor. Since then the walk has been a place for families up and down the shore to come and honor family and friends who are affected by this awful disease.

Ms. Sessa-Agliata said every year it’s wonderful to share stories with participants.

“Some are sad stories and some are triumphant stories,” said Ms. Sessa-Agliata, “over the years, we’ve heard a lot.”

