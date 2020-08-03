Borough Chamber cancels 43rd annual Festival of the Sea

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s popular Festival of the Sea scheduled for Sept. 19 has been canceled by organizers due to safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce seafood festival along Arnold Avenue usually brings thousands out to the borough offering over a hundred vendors with seafood delicacies.

According to organizers, chamber Board of Directors, Mayor Paul Kanitra and Chief of Police Joseph Michigan had to consider the safety and well being of residents, visitors and vendors alike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these uncertain times many traditions that we all look forward to and enjoy have had to be canceled,” a chamber press release reads. “It is with deep regret that we deliver this news to our incredible and supportive community, but we will be back next year bigger, better and stronger.”

