11th annual Berry and Craft Festival brings out vendors and shoppers

MANASQUAN — Vendors offering food, crafts and other items filled Old Squan Plaza on Sunday as the Manasquan Senior Citizens held their 11th annual Manasquan Seniors Berry and Craft Festival.

Although participation of the seniors themselves was restricted by COVID-19 concerns, the Manasquan community came out to support the group by shopping for goods from participating vendors.

Pam Patullo, owner of borough’s The Yellow Daisy, coordinated the event and said she was happy to get people out during these tough times.

“It’s just a fun event,” said Ms. Patullo. “The community gets to come out and socialize.”

“We are social distancing, we’re all wearing masks,” added Ms. Patullo. “There’s plenty of vendors here for [patrons] to spend money.”

