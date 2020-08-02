SummerFest canceled due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The 26th annual SummerFest Concert Series’s first scheduled music and fireworks show has been canceled due to state-mandated capacity limitations for outdoor gatherings. The township announced the cancelation on Thursday, July 30, one week prior to the series’s planned debut concert on August 6 at Windward Beach Park.

“The remaining SummerFest Concerts are tentatively on as scheduled pending the State’s revision of those guidelines,” the township said in its announcement. “We thank everyone for your understanding.”

SummerFest concerts now awaiting a final verdict have been scheduled for the remaining three Thursdays in August, according to a June 24 post on the township website, which notes SummerFest’s annual car show as scheduled for September 3.

