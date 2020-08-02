St. Rose High School unveils reopening plan

BELMAR — Students at St. Rose High School will return to classrooms five days a week come September but retain the option for at-home instruction.

The reopening plan has been unveiled on school’s website\.

“We are just excited to have kids coming back,” St. Rose High School Principal John Tonero said.

Students who do not feel comfortable attending classes in-person could be permitted to pursue distance learning. According to the school’s plan, classes will be live-streamed for those students.

Health screenings will be conducted at several school entrances. Freshmen students will be screened at the main lobby entrance of the high school, sophomore students will be screened at the gym lobby entrance, junior students will be screened at the Main Street entrance and senior students will be screened at the Red Brick parking lot entrance.

Social distancing will be required at the school, with employees, students, parents and students instructed to remain six feet apart with no contact. In classrooms where social distancing can not be maintained, physical barriers between desks will be put in place. Hallways and stairwells in the school will also flow one way.

Face coverings are required for school staff. Students are “strongly encouraged to wear face coverings” and are required to wear masks when social distancing can not be maintained.

