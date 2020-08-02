Bradley Beach school to show reopening plan to parents Monday

BRADLEY BEACH — A plan to reopen the district’s only school will be presented to by Superintendent Stephen Wisniewski on Monday.

The plan, which still needs approval by a county school superintendent, was created by a 33-person committee and takes into consideration the results of a survey sent to parents and staff, Mr. Wisniewski said Thursday night.

Students would return to classrooms five days a week for four hours a day, with masks required at all times and health screening conducted before they are allowed to enter the school building.

Students in Pre-K through third grade would be screened at the at the school’s Hammond Avenue entrance and students in grades four through eight would be screened at the gym entrance.

Students in Pre-K through grade three would attend school from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and students in grades four through eight would attend from 8:45 a.m. through 12:45 a.m.

Staff members would be required to conduct at-home health screening.

Masks would be required in the school building at all times.

No eating would be allowed at the school. Students who qualify for free or reduced would be able to pick up a grab-and-go meal as well as breakfast for the next morning.

“We don’t have room in our facility to allow students to take off masks and sit six feet apart to eat,” Mr. Wisniewski said. “My other concern is that if we are not able to eat inside restaurants at this point how is it OK for us to eat inside the school — especially since we don’t have these large cafeteria spaces we have in other districts?”

Students who do not feel comfortable coming to school could continue to do distance learning. Lessons would be recorded during the school day and teachers would edit video versions to send to at-home students. The district would take the attendance of students learning from home, based on the work that complete.

