Borough seeks quote for boardwalk speakers

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough is working on a plan to buy and install speakers at the police substation along the boardwalk to greet guests as they enter the boardwalk along with informing them of current rules at the beach.

According to Mayor Paul Kanitra, these speakers would be weatherproof and installed around the boardwalk station near Arnold Avenue.

The quote the borough is seeking would be for four of these speakers to be installed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll have a recorded message welcoming people to the boardwalk and reminding them of our borough ordinances and what the penalties for breaking them are,” said the mayor.

The speakers follow the borough’s current effort, an ordinance was introduced during a council meeting July 21, to curtail misbehavior along the beach and boardwalk.

The ordinance bans coolers larger than 13 inches in height or width and requires cooler checkers to be over the age of 18.

The ordinance also looks to set the beach closing time to 7 p.m., an hour later than originally proposed in June. Currently, the borough closes down its Maryland Avenue beach around 8 p.m. According to the mayor, the rest of the shoreline in the borough has no official closing time.

If the new changes are adopted, walkers, surfers, fishermen and divers will still be able to remain on the beach after hours.

The ordinance also reinforces the smoking ban on the beaches and boardwalk. The borough has placed more than 40 additional no-smoking signs on the beachfront.

The borough also recently installed new recycling signs around the beachfront.

According to the mayor, the speakers will also be used if the borough is to hold events along the boardwalk or large event such as fireworks.

The borough is also looking to install a new flag pole at the station. Fitting with the speakers, the mayor said they would play the national anthem daily along the boardwalk.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.