Suspect who fled Brick house party arrested on gun, drug charges

BRIELLE — The report of a suspicious vehicle in Brielle last week resulted in the arrest of a suspect wanted for hitting Brick police officers with his vehicle while fleeing a house party in Brick Township hours earlier.

Darius Edwards, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by Manasquan Patrolman Johne Ringo and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun; possession of handgun while committing a CDS crime; unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine; possession of over 50 grams of marijuana; possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia; and forgery.

He was also charged with two counts of assault by auto; eluding; obstruction and possession of marijuana; and motor vehicle offenses by Brick Township Police.

Manasquan Police Sgt. Nicholas Norcia, Ptl. Michael Tantum and Ptl. Ringo responded to a report in Brielle of an unoccupied white Mercedes Benz on Tuesday, July 21, around 1:15 a.m. The car was parked on the shoulder of Route 35 near Higgins Avenue, a press release from the Brielle Police Department states.

Borough officers were unable to respond due to a separate incident that occurred an hour earlier on Route 70.

While en route, Manasquan officers were advised by dispatchers that the Brick Township Police Department was looking for a white Mercedes Benz with the license plate, W71LET.

The vehicle had struck two officers — Ptl. Joseph Riccio and a Street Crimes Unit detective — while leaving a large house party of more than 400 partygoers on Atlantic Drive in the Baywood section of Brick around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. Ptl. Riccio was treated at Brick Hospital for a knee injury; the detective was uninjured.

