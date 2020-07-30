Squan superintendent’s equity committee begins discussions

MANASQUAN — Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan presented an update on his equity committee during the Manasquan Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, July 22. The committee met for the first time last week to begin discussions on tolerance and inclusion in the district.

The formation of an equity committee was announced last month, following discussions about a petition calling for the district to formulate a plan for diversity and inclusion at the high school, as well as remove the Warrior logo/mascot and slogan.

The Board of Education also formed a separate equity committee, which will collaborate with the superintendent’s committee.

“What we wanted to focus on in regards to our mission as an equity committee was to identify critical areas of focus by collecting data and evaluating existing programs through an unbiased lens,” Mr. Kasyan said.

He added that 29 staff members had volunteered to join the committee. They have been divided into subcommittees and will hold meetings through the first week in October.

“Every subcommittee will establish goals that ensure equity and tolerance prevail in our school community, and they will create action plans to achieve identifiable goals,” Mr. Kasyan said.

He said the subcommittee will look into several areas for opportunities to increase equity and tolerance.

