Squan Chamber of Commerce plans August events

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for several events in August, including a three-day sidewalk sale and Summer Festival.

The chamber’s annual August Sidewalk Sale is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; as well as Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chamber President John Newman said an extra day was added to the sidewalk sale since the sale in May had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“The sidewalk sale is always a great opportunity [for retailers] because it gets people out to shop, and they’re looking for bargains of course and that’s what they’re going to find,” he said.

Mr. Newman added that the three-day event helps stores clear out older merchandise they may have carried for the past year or so, and refresh their stock for the next season.

“We’re all looking to get ready for the fall and the holiday season so this gives us an opportunity to put some merchandise out at a fair price and move it,” Mr. Newman said. “This year is extra hard because we didn’t have the spring season to be open, and by the time we started curbside we were coming into summer.”

The chamber will also hold its surfboard decorating contest leading up to its annual Summer Festival on Aug. 22.

