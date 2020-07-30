Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

CLICK TO VIEW THIS WEEK’S TAKE OUT & DINE OUT GUIDE
Outdoor dining sizzles
Even a heat wave can’t keep us all away from our favorite restaurants! As the summer weather really sizzles, look to see shady spots being created, fans popping up under tents and icy beverages being served.
Take out, delivery and outdoor dining options are plentiful in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Visit your favorite spot — or find a new favorite — now to enjoy good eats, live music and to get out of the house safely.
In order to help you take advantage of the current dining options, we’ve included all the details we can find on area restaurants and their take out, delivery and outdoor dining options. We’ve used various resources to compile information on take out, delivery and outdoor dining.
If you would like to receive it automatically in your inbox every Thursday, click here and add your email address to our list.
Enjoy finding your own “Top Picks” when you dine out this week!
If you see any information that is missing or needs correcting, please email news@ndmag.com with the information.
CLICK TO VIEW THIS WEEK’S TAKE OUT & DINE OUT GUIDE