Looking for a family fun activity to take you outdoors this summer? It’s time to make moves to the miniature golf course to enjoy a day or night of lively competition with your family and friends. Whether you are just there for fun or all about the competition, mini golf is a sure fire way to putt your way to a great time. There are plenty of mini-golf courses in Monmouth and Ocean counties to choose from, complete with exciting themes, challenging courses, appealing landscapes and so much more.

MONMOUTH COUNTY COURSES

Asbury Eighteen Mini-Golf, 1050 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, offers guests a fun course right on the boardwalk and steps away from the beach. Asbury Eighteen Mini-Golf is sanitizing clubs and golf balls between usage and limiting the number of groups for social distancing purposes. Hours are weather dependent and the last golfer will be let on 30 minutes prior to closing. For updates on hours and weather closures head to Asbury Eighteen’s Facebook page.

732-897-6538

asburyparkamusements.com

facebook.com/AsburyParkBoardwalkAmusements/

Shipwreck Island Mini Golf, 800 Ocean Ave., Bradley Beach, boasts that guests will experience 18 world class, fun and exciting holes the whole family will enjoy. Another golf course that allows you to soak in the beautiful ocean and beach views, but this time from the Bradley Beach boardwalk. The course opens daily at 10 a.m.

732-774-2937

bradleybeachminigolf.com

9th Ave Pier Mini Golf, 905 Rt. 35, Belmar, invites you to meet them on the putting green and enjoy some mini-golf fun with family and friends.

732-749-3800

9thavepier.com/mini-golf

Swingtime, 2390 US 9 South, Howell, features two full 18-hole courses to choose from. Highland Falls takes you on a path over the waterfall where at the top you can see all 36 holes. Raccoon Hollow allows you to putt inside the cave under the mountain with the waterfall rushing right next to you. Swingtime stops selling mini golf 45 minutes before closing.

732-845-0093

swingtimefamilyfun.com/games

Bluegrass Mini Golf, Monmouth Park, 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, offers two “state of the art” 18-hole courses that were designed and built by world famous Harris Golf to provide fun for all ages and skill levels. Both courses have a horse racing theme and each hole has its own unique quality with the right amount of contour and break to play differently and present a creative challenge, according to the site. Face coverings are required. Players are expected to maintain social distancing norms while at the course. Groups are limited to four and balls and clubs are sanitized for one time use only.

732-587-8062

bluegrassminigolf.com

Twin Brook Golf Center, 1251 Jumping Brook Road, Tinton Falls, offers an 18-hole championship miniature golf course that is well suited for both adults and children. Explore the caverns and waterfalls. Twin Brook’s course was designed and built by Harris Miniature Golf so guests can enjoy 18 holes of fun for the entire family.

732-922-1600

twinbrookgolfcenter.com

OCEAN COUNTY COURSES

Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach, 800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, offers plenty of family fun activities for all to enjoy including two mini-golf courses. Smuggler’s Quay Adventure Golf Course is an 18-hole course that takes you on an adventure of a lifetime as you discover mountain caves, learn of legendary pirate exploits and traverse over footbridges and beneath cascading waterfalls, according to the site. The course is nautical themed with traditional miniature golf fare. Smuggler’s Quay stops accepting admission stops accepting admission an hour prior to closing.

Casino Pier’s second miniature golf course is the Wacky Rooftop Golf where family fun meets friendly family competitiveness. Another 18-hole course themed with traditional mini-golf fare, Wacky Rooftop Golf offers thrills for golfers of all ages. Hit your ball around the loopy-loop and make sure you avoid the windmill’s blade. Situated on multiple rooftops, guests can enjoy great views of the ocean and Seaside Heights Boardwalk while they play.

732-793-6488

casinopiernj.com/casino-pier-attractions

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach also boasts a plethora of activities and games for family fun. Jenkinson’s has two mini golf locations for guests to enjoy. Lighthouse Point Mini Golf is located at the southernmost point of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk on Forman Avenue and features two state-of-the-art 18-hole courses complete with hazards and a replica lighthouse. Lighthouse Point Mini Golf is open daily at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

Jenkinson’s Castaway Cove Mini Golf is located next to the Fun House on Central Avenue and is said to be where the Wheeler family became shipwrecked and used remains from the ship to design two unique adventures. Two options here include the shipwreck bay course, which takes you through caves and past thunderous waterfalls or the crow’s nest course, which travels to the top of the cove with aerial views of waterfalls and plant life. Social distancing course rules for all courses include: no more than 4 players per party; leave one empty hole between you and the party in front of you and have fun! Castaway Cove Mini Golf opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday, weather permitting.

732-892-0600

jenkinsons.com/explore/mini-golf

Blackbeard’s Cave Family Entertainment Center, 136 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville also offers tons of activities to choose from and enjoy. The 20-hole miniature golf course is not to be missed when spending a day of family fun at Blackbeard’s Cave. Masks must be worn inside the miniature golf building, but may be removed on the course as long as you remain six feet away from another group of golfers. You may have to wait to play a hole or wait for a group to move on. Blackbeard’s Cave asks that you only play in groups that you have had regular contact with such as family or people that you have lived with throughout the pandemic.

732-552-4646

blackbeardscave.com/activities

Beach Family Golf, 315 Boulevard, Seaside Heights is open daily from 12 to 10 p.m. so you can enjoy mini golf both day and night. Beach Family Golf isn’t your average miniature golf course. The 18 hole course is creatively designed with different elevations and grade changes so that each hole is a unique and challenging experience.

732-250-6576

exit82.com/listing/beach-family-golf

Barnacle Bill’s Amusements, 1968 Route 35 North, Ortley Beach is a Jersey Shore classic that is family-run and crafted for fun. Barnacle Bill’s 18-hole miniature golf course offers a variety of challenges for players of all ages, unique and beautiful landscaping and water features.

732-793-9345

barnaclebillsnj.com