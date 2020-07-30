Brielle Police recover drugs and guns during motor vehicle stop

BRIELLE — Guns and drugs were recovered from a motor vehicle stop on Route 70 last week leading to the arrest of four individuals, Brielle Chief of Police Gary Olsen announced.

According to a press release from the Brielle Police Department, on Tuesday, July 21 around 12 a.m., Patrolman Brett Barilari was clearing another motor vehicle stop when a Ford SUV “failed to reduce its speed and move over, almost striking the officer.”

Ptl. Barilari followed the SUV, traveling eastbound, and pulled over the vehicle.

Once the vehicle stopped, Ptl. Barilari approached the driver’s window to speak with the driver, identified as Leroy Peters, 21, and the passengers, identified as Devon Sinclair, 24, and Hasan Williams, 23; all of Brooklyn, New York; as well as a 16-year-old whose identity was not released.

The press release states that Ptl. Barilari “detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the interior of the vehicle,” which then gave him probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle.

The four people were arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance under the amount of 50 grams [marijuana].

