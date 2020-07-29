Point Pleasant Beach schools plan four-day in-person model for return in September

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education announced their plan to return to in-person learning in September during their board meeting Tuesday night.

The district plan includes a four-day model of in-person learning per week with Wednesday serving as a virtual half-day giving the district time to prep for the remainder of the week, as well as, giving students a break from the stress of schooling during COVID.

Parents may opt for their children to participate in a fully remote option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masks will be mandated for all students and staff inside the building.

The high school and elementary school will follow the same day-to-day schedule but use different methods to keep students and staff safe.

The high school will move to a full block schedule with students attending only three to four classes a day. Students will be dismissed for lunch in the middle of the day allowing them to leave the building.

The high school will also use flex periods to control the number of students in the building to allow a late arrival or early dismissal for certain students every day.

Antrim Elementary will use a different model keeping students in their set classrooms and have teachers switch classes to teach different subjects.

The district also plans to have frequent mask breaks for the youngsters at Antrim Elementary.

The school will also be cleaning touch points in the schools up to three times a day with regular cleaning happening daily.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.