New traffic patterns at Manasquan, Allenwood circles in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — Motorists on two of the busiest highways in the township are adjusting to new traffic flow on circles there this week.

A new traffic pattern for Allenwood Circle on Route 34 went into effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, and a new traffic pattern for the Manasquan Circle on Route 35 at Atlantic Avenue went into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] project to add new yield signs and restripe the circles and their approaches is designed “to improve the safety and operational performance of the circles,” NJDOT spokesman Stephen Shapiro said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no reported motor vehicle accidents or motor vehicle incidents at either location, police Capt. Gregory Carpino said.

“Motorists have been doing well navigating the new traffic patterns at both circles. Like anything new, it will take some getting used to,” he said.

The Wall Township Police Department has been monitoring both traffic circles and has been educating the public on the new traffic pattern through face-to-face contact, press releases, social media and use of variable message boards at all approaches to the circles, he said.

All three circles in Wall Township [Collingwood, Manasquan and Allenwood] now have the same traffic pattern, Capt. Carpino said.

“The Collingwood Circle traffic pattern was changed a few years back. Since then, we have seen a decrease in the number of motor vehicle collisions at that location,” he said.

Previously, Route 35 traffic had the right of way entering the Manasquan Circle, and traffic entering from Atlantic Avenue and traffic within the circle was supposed to yield.

At the Allenwood Circle, traffic entering the circle from Route 34 had the right of way.

The changes with the new signage and striping will give traffic already within each circle the right of way, with all traffic entering the circles yielding.

“The new signs will guide motorists toward the appropriate lanes to minimize the weaving or lane changing within the circle as much as possible,” Mr. Shapiro said. “This project … will result in all traffic circles in Wall Township operating in similar ways, which should reduce confusion among the motorists that use these circles.”

