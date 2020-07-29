‘Celebration Saturday’ promotes business recovery in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH— On one of the most gorgeous beach days of the summer Saturday, the borough’s Main Street and Riley Park drew small crowds of their own for the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance-sponsored Celebration [BBCA] Saturday.

The event, with a goal of supporting local businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, included a live musical performance at the park along with community booths and a sidewalk sale in the business district.

Mayor Gary Engelstad was on the scene at Riley Park and said it was the first gathering the park likely has seen since Veterans Day of last year, and said it was a great day to encourage people to get out to support the local businesses.

“It was nice to be back in Riley Park. We haven’t had something like that since Veterans Day last year, so that was one bit of normalcy that was refreshing,” Mayor Engelstad told The Coast Star. “It was a great day and great to see more people than usual out on the sidewalks. The event had a lot of competition because it was such a great beach day as well.”

The festivities began around noon with a short program followed by live music by Carol Lester, Rising Sun and CAMP.

“Everybody was very aware of what they can and can’t do with masks on and social distancing in place,” the mayor said. “The event encouraged people to get out down Main Street. The crowd we had at Riley Park was manageable. The message was to get out there and support our businesses.”

Local restaurants offered specials, and the Bradley Beach Food Pantry collected food for those in need. Participating businesses included the Bradley Brew Project, FINS, Hair Love Salon, Panchos and Juanchos, Sojourn, Stockroom Modern General and Men’s Store, Village Tobacco and others.

“[The businesses] were extremely happy [with the event]. They’ve gotten clobbered over the past four months,” the mayor said, adding that there are still two “critical” businesses not yet opened in Bradley Beach, The Jersey Shore Fitness Shop and Showroom Cinemas, that he hopes to see open soon.

The mayor said that while the town would like to do more events like Saturday’s, it’s not very likely given the restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“We really have to be careful with group gatherings,” he said. “You have to treat it almost like the beach. We don’t want to have something that’s too popular. I know that sounds weird, but our chief of police is a good stickler for what the governor’s requirements are.

“We’ve tried to come up with ideas about a concert or something but we just can’t do it. People are stuck in their houses and in many cases aching to get out, so it’s unfortunate that we can’t do more things but we run the risk of too many people being too close together.”

The mayor thanked the BBBCA members for all their work.

BBBCA Director Amy Hall said “People were happy to be out and businesses happy to see Bradley Beach support.”

She said that the organization will continue “to support our small businesses, nonprofits and residents in many different ways as we know we are stronger together.”