Spencer Evans Heulitt Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
His ancestors were early settlers in Monmouth County. The Heulitt’s were among the first to own homes on the south side of Shark River. One of his great-grandfathers [Wilson] is considered in the group of founding fathers of Belmar
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)