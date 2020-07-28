Spencer Evans Heulitt Sr.

Spencer Evans Heulitt Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

His ancestors were early settlers in Monmouth County. The Heulitt’s were among the first to own homes on the south side of Shark River. One of his great-grandfathers [Wilson] is considered in the group of founding fathers of Belmar