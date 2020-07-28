Richard F. Fass

Star News Group Staff
Richard F. Fass, 77, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Rich was born and raised in Newark. Upon graduation from high school Rich entered the United State Coast Guard Reserves. He worked for over 30 years in the telecommunications field as a technician