Murphy eyes mix of in-person and remote learning in September

TRENTON — Flexibility will be the key to reopening schools in September, but some degree of in-person education needs to be part of the picture, Gov. Murphy said Monday.

“Every education expert we have spoken to over the past few months has confirmed that in person education is critical and remote learning is only an acceptable substitute when absolutely necessary,” the goverrnor said. “If done safely, I believe we must try to include some aspect of in-person education for our children this fall.”

He added that remote learning will continue to pose challenges for less affluent families and children with special needs.

“This will not be a normal school year, there is no way it can be,” Gov. Murphy said. “Regardless of where we and the local districts come out, it will be a challenge for everyone.”

The governor also said Monday that Rutgers RUCDR Infinite Biologics is providing 30,000 rabid response saliva based coronavirus tests a day, which come with a 48 hour turn around. “As test turnaround has lagged nationally given the flare ups around the country, this is good news,” Gov. Murphy said. Test kits of the new tests will be sent to first responders and vulnerable populations.

State education officials on Friday released new rules allowing parents to select a full-time, remote-learning only option for their children for the 2020-2021 school year.

