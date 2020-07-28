H.W. Mountz Elementary announces reopening plan

SPRING LAKE – H.W. Mountz Elementary School students will return to school five half-days a week for in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8 under a plan adopted by the Spring Lake Board of Education.

Superintendent Stephen LaValva, who presented the plan at Monday night’s board meeting, via Zoom, opened by disclosing that he may have come into contact with someone with the coronavirus recently and, after experiencing some possible symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting results.

The September reopening plan consists of a half-day schedule, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., divided into seven-periods rather than the normal nine and with no lunch period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents who are uncomfortable with sending their child back to school for in-person instruction on Sept. 8 will have the option of remote learning, per state guidelines.

However, Mr. LaValva said, “We believe that there is no substitute to be taught by teachers in a safe environment.”

The school building is able to house 100 percent of the students and staff if all attend in-person, Mr. LaValva said. However some teachers may be forced to move to new classrooms so the larger classes can utilize the largest classrooms. Only the school’s the sixth grade class has a current enrollment of at least 20 students.

A large tent has also been donated to the school, courtesy of the Giblin family, and will be used as an outdoor classroom, weather permitting.

The full details of the reopening plan are still being developed but will include some form of temperature screening for all students and adults entering the building as well as a requirement for face masks to be worn during most of the school day, with some scheduled breaks.

Grades would likely be grouped together in “cohorts” or “pods” to minimize movement throughout the day.

Mr. LaValva said the administration and board will also explore the possibility of a “wrap around care” program, as the 12:40 dismissal may be difficult for some parents, due to their work schedules.

Additionally next month, old carpet is being removed from the third floor classrooms of the school to maximize cleanliness and the school’s HVAC system will undergo mechanical improvements “to ensure maximum air exchange” in the building.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.