Avon discusses possible addition of stop signs in the borough

AVON-BY-THE-SEA – The Commissioners of Avon-By-The-Sea discussed the addition of more stop signs throughout the borough during the workshop portion of their July 27 meeting.

The initial idea brought up by the commissioners would be to add stop signs on Second and Fourth avenues in order to calm the flow of traffic.

When asked his opinion on the matter, Avon-By-The-Sea Police Chief Michael Haar said he was, “not opposed” to the addition of stop signs throughout the borough.

The chief also said that he believes the addition of signage throughout the borough would be advantageous for helping calm the flow of traffic.

Chief Haar said that he had been approached by residents in the past about adding stop signs to either Fifth and Lincoln avenues or Fifth and Garfield avenues.

