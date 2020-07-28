Adriana Stolte-Gerard

Adriana Stolte-Gerard [Dr. Stolte], 95, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She was born in Taranto, Italy on August 30, 1924 to Ida Guida and Attilio Preti. She grew up in Taranto, and moved with her family to Naples, Italy when she was approximately 15 years old. Later she attended the University