Thomas P. Ruggiero

By
Star News Group Staff
-
63 views

Thomas P. Ruggiero, 83, of Belmar, passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2020.

Thomas was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Wilkes College, received a Master’s Degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange and earned a Law Degree from Seton Hall School of Law in Newark. He spent his career