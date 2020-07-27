John ‘Jack’ Szeigis

By
Star News Group Staff
-
52 views

John “Jack” Szeigis, 79, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Jack was born on April 18, 1941 and raised in Jersey City. He was a graduate of St. Peter’s Prep where he was inducted into the hall of fame as a star