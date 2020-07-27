Frank P. Russo-Alesi

By
Star News Group Staff
-
52 views

Frank P. Russo-Alesi, 73, of Spring Lake Heights, died at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a vigilant fight against cancer.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and at one year of age, the family moved to South Orange. Frank was a graduate of