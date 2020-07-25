Point Pleasant woman charged with possession of child pornography

POINT PLEASANT — A 24-year-old borough woman was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Friday, Ocean Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

According to news release from the prosecutor’s office, Lisa Cuervo of Point Pleasant was arrested following the investigation of a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Ms. Cuervo was identified as a suspect in the case through the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the news release stated. She was arrested following the execution of a search warrant on her Point Pleasant residence by detectives from the High Tech Unit of the prosecutor’s office and Point Pleasant Borough police officers.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the search turned up a smart phone belonging to Cuervo which contained child pornography, as well as 17 marijuana plants and “assorted drug paraphernalia.”

She was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Manufacturing More than Ten but Less than Fifty Marijuana Plants. The endangering charge stemmed from the presence of “her minor child” living in the residence with access to the illegal plants and drug paraphernalia, the prosecutor’s release stated.

Ms. Cuervo is being held at the Ocean County Jail, following processing at the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and pending a detention hearing.

