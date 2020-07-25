Journeying to America’s sites on wheels

From climbing the mountains of Glacier National Park to hiking miles of trails within Olympic National Park, Point Pleasant Borough’s Puglisi family members are no strangers to outdoor adventures, spending countless nights enjoying hundreds of campgrounds throughout the country.

“We actually weren’t big campers growing up or even as adults. It wasn’t really something that we would have considered a passion or even a hobby, but we really did like to take road trips,” said Stephanie Puglisi. “When we had our twin boys [now 11], what happened was we kept trying to road trip with them and we discovered that it was kind of difficult and miserable.

“We ended up buying our first pop-up camper when the boys were 11 months old. We thought that would be the answer, where we could still have these fun road trips and adventures throughout the year but where we could also have this nice little space we could … travel with the babies instead of renting a house or staying in a hotel.

“We camped maybe 20 nights that first summer in the pop-up camper and then the next summer, it was probably 40. Then we upgraded to a travel trailer because we were spending so much time in it and we wanted something a little bigger and a little more comfortable because we really loved it.”

Today, Mrs. Puglisi and her husband Jeremy have written two books, and they host a popular podcast, offering advice and insight to help people get started camping, discovering campsites and making memories.

“There is this outdated perception that RV-ing is for senior citizens and people that are retired, but when we camp it is a real mix of young families, families with teenagers, couples traveling alone, retirees,” Jeremy Puglisi said. “Most campgrounds have a very diverse mix of people.”

According to Mr. and Mrs. Puglisi, the family, which also includes a 7-year-old son, enjoys spending months every year in their RV, visiting national parks, bustling cities, historical landmarks, sandy beaches and many more sites throughout the country. They have visited at least 24 states to date.

“Some people say ‘Oh, I’ll wait until my kids are a bit older to travel with them,’ but actually we found that having our own little thing where we could bring the food they liked, have everything we needed to be comfortable as a family, was so easy. The RV just became like our second home and it was just such a wonderful way to travel with young kids,” Mrs. Puglisi said.

“With twin 1-year-olds, it can kind of be easy to just not do anything and to stay close to home. Getting that first pop-up camper really allowed us to go out and have adventures with our kids instead of being stuck at home, so we fell in love with it that summer.”

According to Mrs. Puglisi, her little “road warriors” have gained valuable knowledge being able to visit states across the country.

