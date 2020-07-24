T-shirt sales help support local gym

POINT PLEASANT — Anytime Fitness has partnered with Americans For Capitalism to help raise some funds through the sale of T-shirts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They actually reached out to me. One of the guys is local and is a member here and saw that I was struggling and asked if I wanted to partner with them. That is why I wanted to sell the T-shirts, to try to help get myself out there,” owner Janice Lauria said.

“I have sold a lot of the shirts already. A lot of people have come out to support me and they have come strictly to buy the shirts which is awesome.”

According to officials with Americans For Capitalism, the initiative first started with a small gym in Windom, Minnesota and they are now working with Ms. Lauria to bring some relief to her gym and her family.

“We’ve partnered up with Janice Lauria to assist in raising funds during these difficult times,” said Steve Kuntz. “Our biggest mission at the moment is to support small businesses in the current financial climate spurred upon us by the ongoing pandemic.

“At Americans For Capitalism, we understand the value of small business to the American economy, but even further, we understand, appreciate and respect the hard work and determination it takes for people to start and operate their own businesses.

“Our hope is to successfully raise funds for Janice and spread the word to be able to offer this program to other small businesses in the area. While we understand normalcy is starting to return, businesses will continue to feel the effects of this pandemic for some time to come.”

T-shirts are currently available at Anytime Fitness, 2809 Route 88.

