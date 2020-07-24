Squan cancels movies and concerts on Main Beach

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Beach and Recreation has announced the cancellation of its beach movies and concerts.

The annual summer series, Movies on Main Beach and Concert on Main Beach, are canceled for the remainder of the season.

