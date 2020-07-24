New rules on all-remote learning released

TRENTON — State education officials on Friday released new rules allowing parents to select a full-time remote-learning option for their children for the 2020-2021 school year.
In June, the New Jersey Department of Education [NJDOE] issued its 104-page “The Road Back” document that emphasized that schools should prepare plans to open in September with some capacity for in-person, in-class instruction on campus.
Since then, officials received feedback from many parents and also school districts that wanted a greater voice in allowing an all-remote learning option for their students during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have heard from numerous parents and families who have asked for this, and we have heard them loud and clear. Our top priority is keeping students, their families and educators safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at his press briefing on Friday.
“Today’s guidance will allow parents greater flexibility to make the choice they feel best suits the needs of their families,” he said.
Kevin Dehmer, state Interim Commissioner of Education, said: “Our initial guidance document was created after holding hundreds of meetings with stakeholders, ranging from educators and school support staff to parents, health experts, and more.
“We anticipated this will be an evolving document, shaped by continued input from stakeholders. Our announcement today is about honoring that commitment to listen to stakeholders,” Mr. Dehmer said.
The main elements of Friday’s “clarifying guidance” include:
- Universal eligibility: All students, including students who receive special education or related services, are eligible for full-time remote learning if their parent or guardian chooses.
- Policies and procedures: School districts must set clear policies and procedures for families who want full-time remote learning for their children. School districts also need procedures for students in full-time remote learning to transition back to in-person services.
- Communication: School districts must communicate clearly and frequently with families, in their home language, about the availability of this offering and the related procedures.
- Quality of programming: Students participating in all-remote instruction should receive the same quality of instruction that is provided to any other student. In addition, full-time remote programs must adhere to the same policies and regulations that in-person and hybrid programs follow regarding student attendance and the length of the school day.
- Data reporting: To help the NJDOE evaluate full-time remote learning, school districts will report data to the department about student participation in these programs.
