New rules on all-remote learning released

TRENTON — State education officials on Friday released new rules allowing parents to select a full-time remote-learning option for their children for the 2020-2021 school year.

In June, the New Jersey Department of Education [NJDOE] issued its 104-page “The Road Back” document that emphasized that schools should prepare plans to open in September with some capacity for in-person, in-class instruction on campus.

Since then, officials received feedback from many parents and also school districts that wanted a greater voice in allowing an all-remote learning option for their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have heard from numerous parents and families who have asked for this, and we have heard them loud and clear. Our top priority is keeping students, their families and educators safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at his press briefing on Friday.

“Today’s guidance will allow parents greater flexibility to make the choice they feel best suits the needs of their families,” he said.

Kevin Dehmer, state Interim Commissioner of Education, said: “Our initial guidance document was created after holding hundreds of meetings with stakeholders, ranging from educators and school support staff to parents, health experts, and more.

“We anticipated this will be an evolving document, shaped by continued input from stakeholders. Our announcement today is about honoring that commitment to listen to stakeholders,” Mr. Dehmer said.

The main elements of Friday’s “clarifying guidance” include: