National Night Out event canceled

POINT PLEASANT — The annual National Night Out event presented by the Point Pleasant Police Department’s Community Watch organization has officially been canceled for this year.

“I am sad that I have to report that we are not doing it this year,” Resident Coordinator Mary Jane Bavais told The Ocean Star this week. The event had been planned for Aug. 4.

“We toyed with the idea of possibly postponing it until October or combining it, in a sense, with the Trick-or-Trunk event a little bit, but there is no way we can gather all of those people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of the games like the giant Twister we just can’t do because of social distancing and touchpoints, so we felt in the best interest of public safety right now that we just hold off. A lot of other towns are, too.”

National Night Out Against Crime is typically held the first Tuesday in August at Community Park on Bridge Avenue, with first responders, members of law enforcement and community organizations coming together to educate people about crime and drug prevention, as well as to strengthen neighborhood bonds and partnerships.

“We are very sad because we love it. We love the event and the police and fire departments and the first aid and everybody gathering,” Ms. Bavais said.

“I think right now is a good time to understand their first responders and to see who is out there on the front lines for them on a daily basis and to develop those relationships, but we cannot safely do it and keep the distance and keep everybody safe at the same time.”

Borough officials expressed their disappointment at the event’s cancellation.

“We are very disappointed that we won’t be able to hold our annual National Night Out event but hopefully next year we will come back bigger and stronger,” said Councilwoman Antoinette DePaola, liaison to the Community Watch organization.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.