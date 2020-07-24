Environmental Commission provides update on initiatives

BAY HEAD — At a recent meeting of the Bay Head Environmental Commission, members and attendees were updated on various projects the group has in the works.

During the July 14 Zoom meeting, chairman Dan Paulus spoke about the progress on the commission’s water quality testing initiative.

“Water quality testing is something that we have been talking about and looking at for a while. We have applied for grants to test waters, specifically at Twilight Lake,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Paulus said he has been in contact with Sophia Bradach, a Stockton University student who is researching the impact of tourism on water quality in the local area.

“She is looking at increased usage both by boats, by people in the area and wants to see what effects might be on that,” he said. “She is taking water quality samples in Point Pleasant Borough and Beach, Bay Head and Mantoloking.

“She is requesting permission to take tests at Twilight Lake, at various beach locations, at Scow Ditch, and then also in Barnegat Bay in Bay Head so I think it is great news as it is something that we were getting ready to do.

“She will be taking tests that are largely the same as what we were looking to do. She is testing pH, total dissolved solids which is basically turbidity of what is floating in the water, total dissolved oxygen and then temperature and solidity so this will get us started on getting a baseline and getting some information for water quality testing.

“There were a couple of other tests that we were interested in performing and I am going to be speaking and seeing if there is a way for us to possibly get some of the tests we were looking at tested … such as on bacteria and some of the additional pollutants such as phosphorus, which comes from fertilizers and things like that, but we are getting started with water quality.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.