Education Foundation cancels biggest fundraiser

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education has officially canceled its annual fall Boro, Bikes and Backyard BBQ event.

Over the past several years, the event has brought together hundreds of bicyclists for a leisurely afternoon ride, and delicious food in decorative backyards. It raises thousands of dollars to help support projects in the Point Pleasant School District.

“Ultimately we just figured it was the right call to make,” President Katie Blessing told The Ocean Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earlier in May and June when the governor lifted restrictions to 500 people outside, our initial reaction was that of excitement, that we could actually pull this off.

“The social distancing, however, would be very difficult and in the end we just ultimately decided that we wanted to make sure that we are helping get the kids back into their school buildings and hopefully stay there for as long as possible. We didn’t want to put any adults, parents, teachers at risk by being part of the tour.”

Foundation members had hoped to find a way to salvage the event and use it to support local establishments that have been struggling to bounce back from being closed or under limited operation throughout the last several months.

“Originally, we wanted to make it like a boro-gives-back. We were going to try to pay our restaurants for the food instead of donating it this year to try to make up for some of the sales that they lost through the springtime,” Ms. Blessing said.

“Ultimately, everybody’s safety comes first and this is just not going to pan out this year. Who knows, maybe if things look different in October, November it could be like a sweatshirt tour, maybe, but it doesn’t seem to look good for us right now.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.