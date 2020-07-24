Borough to study four-hour parking restriction

MANTOLOKING — The borough council, following a discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting, decided to create a small committee to study parking on borough streets.

Currently in Mantoloking, there is a four-hour parking rule in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Councilman Brad Batcha said removing the parking restriction is something that would make sense in the borough, because of its beaches.

“We’re now maintaining the beaches; we’re providing guards; we’re selling badges, which is on par with many other towns,” said Mr. Batcha. “We need to, in fairness, allow people … who want to come in the morning and spend the whole day, they should be able to.”

He said when the beach committee had to submit a plan to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, someone commented that the parking restriction didn’t seem to be reasonable.

Mr. Batcha said he received a lot of comments regarding the ordinance affecting overnight parking.

“Overnight parking isn’t restricted right now, but it appears that whenever the ordinance was created, the intent was to limit people coming to our town for staying a full beach day,” said Mr. Batcha.

Residents and council members on the virtual call said the change should be studied.

Instead of moving forward with the ordinance, the council decided to create a committee to discuss and study parking in town.

“It sounds like… that we do have a need for some studying of the parking… do it really thoroughly and do it well,” said Mayor Lance White.

Mr. White said the parking committee will focus on the parking issues at hand; other issues brought up on the call, such as the borough’s cooler regulation, will be left for another time.

The committee is in the process of being assembled. Those interested in joining may email Borough Clerk Beverley A. Konopada at boroclerk@mantoloking.org.

