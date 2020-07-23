Summer activities still shining this year

While this year’s Jersey Shore summer may look different than those of years past, there is still plenty of land and sea activities to get you out of the house and into a day filled with adventure. Procedures may be different, but go-to summer activities for landlubbers and ocean explorers alike are still on the calendar this year not to mention right at your fingertips. There is truly an activity for everyone in Monmouth and Ocean counties this summer, from sailing to paddleboarding, kayaking and scuba diving to hiking, biking and fishing. Get outdoors, get moving and enjoy summer activities that shine.

SAILING

Belmar Parasail, 608 River Road, Belmar Marina, is a family owned and operated business providing the ultimate high-flying destination taking you 500 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

belmarparasail.com

732-681-8359

Point Pleasant Parasail, 81 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, takes you high in the sky at 500 feet to beat that summer heat six days a week, weather permitting. Book a trip for a day of family fun. Point Pleasant Parasail will be closed on Mondays this season. Call or book your reservation online.

pointpleasantparasail.com

732-714-2FLY

Beach Haven Parasail, 2702 Long Beach Blvd., Bay Haven Marina, Beach Haven Gardens, brings you up to 500 feet above the bay as you fly high over LBI and enjoy the breathtaking views. Beach Haven Parasail will be opening for the 2020 season on July 25.

bhparasail.com

609-492-0375

LBI Parasail, W 6th St., Lighthouse Marina, Barnegat Light, is the area’s premier parasail destination and allows you to enjoy views of LBI’s beautiful beaches as you gently glide above New Jersey’s scenic coastline.

lbiparasail.com

609-361-6100

Seaside Sailing, 12 Lake Drive, Island Heights, offers morning, afternoon and sunset cruises along the Barnegat Bay from June to October. Join Captain Mike and Captain Diane who would love to take you on their beloved sailboat, Express Mail, for a three-hour cruise. Private charters and more sailing options are available.

seasidesailing.com

732-830-9285

The New Jersey Sailing School & Charter, Pier 281 Marina, 281 Princeton Ave., Brick, offers a plethora of sailing programs and opportunities from basic to advanced ASA-certified sailing courses to junior programs, private lessons, sailing adventures and charters or boat rentals. The school offers something for everyone looking to take on the sea. Given the current situation, The New Jersey Sailing School & Charter is doing their best to keep class sizes smaller.

njsailingschool.com

732-295-3450

SEAS Monmouth, Shrewsbury River, Sandy Hook and Raritan Bay, was founded to promote and encourage small craft sailing activity as recreation and sport by providing low-cost learn-to-sail programs and encouraging relationships among all persons interested in sailing craft and water safety. SEAS Monmouth offers basic sailing courses, foundation skills, skipper development, educational resources and much more.

monmouth.sailseas.com

732-822-9910

SCUBA DIVING

Divers Two, The Dive Center for the Jersey Shore, 1 Main St., Avon-by-the-Sea, is a full service dive center that offers dive equipment, training, area orientation, shore diving, inlet diving, boat diving, trips, education and advanced courses.

diverstwo.com

732-776-7755

Dosil’s Scuba, Swim and Surf, 261 Route 36, Middletown, is a premier 5-Star PADI instructor development center. A staff of experienced scuba divers, assistant instructors, instructors and PADI course directors are available to help you with all your scuba diving goals from completing your Open Water Diver certification to becoming an actual PADI scuba instructor.

dosils.com

732-787-0508

Gypsy Blood Divers, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant, offers custom dive charters and PADI certified training and dive tours. Check their website for the calendar and to book a dive. They invite you to come on, get diving.

gypsyblooddive.com

973-949-4599

Pro Divers NJ, 208 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, welcomes divers of all skill levels with classes, advanced training, trips and all the needed gear for your dive. The Pro Divers community wants you to love diving as much as they do.

prodiversnj.com

732-775-8292

FISHING

The Queen Mary, 415 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, is sailing daily, but due to COVID-19 they adhere to a reduced customer capacity. You must have a mask to board. Queen Mary invites all to fish aboard the “Queen of the Fleet” as they offer fishing trips departing daily. Sunset Cruises featuring live music with The Mangos will be taking place on Friday, July 31 departing at 7 p.m. and Fridays, Aug. 14 and 28 departing at 5:30 p.m.

njqueenmary.com

732-899-3766

The Miss Belmar Princess, 905 Rte. 35, Belmar, is open for the 2020 season and sails daily for stripers, blues, fluke, cod, ling and sea bass. Spend the day at sea on The Miss Belmar Princess or the Royal Miss Belmar, which are both ideal for all of your deep sea fishing needs. For those not interested in fishing, sunset cruises and whale watching are also available. COVID-19 guidelines are available on their website.

missbelmar.com

732-681-6866

Bogan’s Deep Sea Fishing Center, 800 Ashley Ave., Brielle, is run by the Bogan family who have operated New Jersey’s largest fleet of deep sea fishing boats for over 80 years.

bogansbasin.com

732-528-5014

Gambler Fishing, 59 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, has been family owned and operated since 1949 with fishing excursions for the whole family and a team of captains and crew who are happy to assist both beginners and experts. The Gambler offers half-day fluke fishing and night fishing. COVID-19 updates are available on their website.

gamblerfishing.net

732-295-7569

Blue Chip Sportfishing, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, has over 35 years of experience in New Jersey charter fishing and can customize your fishing trip to meet your needs. They offer standard inshore and offshore fishing charters and two special value charters for a full blown offshore shark charter and a half-day family & friends deep sea fishing trip.

bluechipsportfishing.com

732-539-7911

The Norma-K Fleet, Ken’s Landing Marina, Point Pleasant Beach, is led by captains Matt Sosnowski and Kevin Erikson who compliment their experience with technology and comfort in order to bring you the best possible deep sea fishing experience. The Norma-K III boat is your go-to boat for all your deep sea fishing adventures.

normakfishing.com

732-899-8868

Big Kid Sportfishing, Belmar Marina, offers the finest water cruise/adventures off the Northeast Coast. Join Captain Nick Caruso and crew for deep sea and sportfishing. Whether the trip is inshore or offshore, it’s sure to be exciting. Scuba diving, wreck and technical excursions as well as pleasure cruises are also available.

deepseasportfishing-scubadiving-nj.com

1-800-836-TUNA

Shore Catch Guide Service’s custom fleet of boats run from Sandy Hook, Manasquan Inlet and Barnegat Bay with a guide service that brings you to the fish from guided beach and jetty trips to boat charters. Shore Catch is New Jersey’s premier saltwater fly and light tackle guide service.

Shorecatch.com

732-600-3297

MOTOR BOAT RENTALS

Fisherman’s Den Bait & Tackle, Belmar Marina, offers motorboat rentals for a day of do-it-yourself fishing on the Shark River, which is home to fluke, flounder, striped bass and more. Fisherman’s Den provides half- and full-day motor boat rentals for your specific fishing needs.

fishermansdennj.com

732-681-5005

BIKING

Shore Riders Bike Rentals, 405 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, invites all to check out the Jersey Shore on one of their bikes. Weekend visitors can rent a bike and head to the beach local style. Call or text ahead for reservations.

facebook.com/shoreriders

732-595-2453

Pedal Away Bike Rental, 302 Washington Ave., Spring Lake, offers bike rentals such as beach cruisers, kid’s bikes, tandems, surreys and more. Bike rentals by appointment only.

732-902-2838

Pedego Spring Lake, 217 Jersey Ave., Spring Lake, offers electric bike rentals in pedal bike, premium electric bike and tandem electric bike styles available to be rented for the week, by the day or by the hour. Explore all that Spring Lake has to offer on a relaxing Pedego electric bike rental, a bike that goes farther and faster.

pedegoelectricbikes.com

732-201-4117

HIKING

Allaire State Park, 4263 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, is a 40-acre historic site, which includes a museum and multiple buildings from the 1800s and is also home to about 6.5 miles of trails to walk, depending on the path you take. Hike the dirt and sand trails in this northern section of the pine barrens and then head into The Historic Village at Allaire and explore the buildings.

allairevillage.org

732-919-3500

Cattus Island County Park, 1170 Cattus Island Boulevard, Toms River, spans 530 acres with seven miles of trails for your hiking pleasure. The trails allow hikers to enjoy many lovely vistas of Barnegat Bay. The main trail leads to the beach for another scenic trail route.

oceancountyparks.org

732-270-6960

Hartshorne Woods Park, 300 Navesink Ave., Atlantic Highlands, is a hilly, forested 794-acre site that overlooks the Navesink River and is known for its challenging trail system and scenic views. A popular park for area hikers, bicyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

monmouthcountyparks.com

732-842-4000

Clayton Park, 161 Emley’s Hill Road, Upper Freehold, is a rustic 450-acre site that is known for its stately stands of red and white oak, beech, ash and birch trees. The tranquil, wooded property is home to nearly six miles of forested, hilly trails and is a popular destination for bicyclists, hikers and equestrians.

monmouthcountyparks.com

609-259-5794

PADDLING & KAYAKING

Paddle Out, 537 East Main St., Manasquan, is open seven days a week through Labor Day and offers kayak and stand-up paddle rentals. Guided tours are also available. Due to COVID-19, Paddle Out is currently operating on a zero contact first come, first serve basis. Additional information is available on the website.

paddleoutmanasquan.com

732-223-3131

The Endless SUP Company, L Street Bathing Beach, Belmar Marina, provides all your stand up paddling needs. They offer SUP yoga, rentals, lessons, group paddles, special needs paddle lessons, SUP with your pup and more, all along the calm waters of the Shark River. Coronavirus registration guidelines are available on the website.

endlesssupcompany.com

848-404-9033

Coastline Adventures, 440 Rt. 35 N, Seneca Dunes, Brick, is celebrating 25 years in business and offers stand up paddleboard lessons and eco tours, private and semi-private SUP lessons, SUP yoga, rentals and more.

njsurfschool.com

732-300-5115

Summertime Surf offers private SUP lessons, Paddle Social Class on Wednesday nights and a SUP Yoga Class on Saturday mornings through the Paddle Clubhouse at the Manasquan River Narrows, Lightning Jack’s Marina, 505 Ridge Rd., Brick. Summertime Surf has locations in Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Point Pleasant and on the Manasquan River.

summertimesurf.com

732-599-2700

Paddleworks, Stockton Beach Park, 69 Second Ave., Manasquan, offers paddleboarding lessons from beginner to advanced and rentals.

paddleworks.com

732-722-8888

Midstream Rental, 799 Rt. 70 E., Brick, offers kayak and paddleboard/SUP rentals and SUP yoga. Those with fishing licenses can enjoy freshwater or saltwater kayak fishing that is available in the area as well as crabbing from the kayak.

midstreamrental.com

732-600-6834

Yakkity Yaks Kayaks, serves the Barrier Island from Mantoloking to Seaside Park and offers rentals and sales of sit-on-top kayaks featuring Ocean Kayak brand and stand up paddle boards, with courteous service and prompt delivery included.

yakskayakrental.com

732-830-1835