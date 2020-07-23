Suit alleges sexual abuse by former Cardinal in Sea Girt

SEA GIRT — A lawsuit filed in Middlesex County Superior Court on Tuesday alleges that defamed former Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick, among others, orchestrated and participated in a sex ring between underage boys and members of the church from his Sea Girt summer home in the early 1980s.

The suit is filed against the Diocese of Metuchen, The archdiocese of Newark, and parochial schools that the plaintiff attended.

The plaintiff, referred to in the complaint anonymously as “Doe 14,” is represented by attorney Jeff Anderson, who claims that his client was “groomed” by members of the clergy from an early age to become a victim of regular sexual assault at the former Cardinal’s shore home in Sea Girt, which Mr. Anderson claims was purchased through diocese money.

Mr. Anderson, in a press conference held Wednesday alleged that Mr. McCarrick, now laicized at aged 90 in 2019 and resigning from the College of Cardinals in 2018 after a sexual assault conviction, regularly brought boys, including plaintiff “Doe 14,” to his home to “engage in open and obvious criminal sexual conduct.”

Mr. Anderson said that in 1982 and continuing through 1984 his client, then aged 14, and other boys were brought to the shore home in Sea Girt, which housed a “large number of seminaries and priests,” and ordered where to sleep.

On several occasions, the plaintiff, now aged 53, alleges Mr. McCarrick, and other members of the clergy, regularly sexually assaulted him and other boys in what Mr. Anderson described as a “culture” of sexual abuse in the Sea Girt home.

“And in the night with the assistance of others, McCarrick would creep into this kid’s bed and engage in criminal sexual assault,” Mr. Anderson said. “Whispering ‘It is OK.’”

The suit also names several deceased and living members of the clergy who have since been deemed “credibly accused” by the Catholic Church for past sexual misconduct.

