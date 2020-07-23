Squan holds ceremony to celebrate eighth-grade graduation

MANASQUAN — The eighth grade class of 2020 graduated on Wednesday, July 15, celebrating the end of a chapter at Manasquan Elementary School and embracing the start of a new chapter at the high school this fall.

Manasquan Elementary School Principal Colleen Graziano congratulated the class and reminded the students that their hard work to earn their graduation certificates is something to be proud of.

“In these unprecedented times your class represents resilience and the ability to adapt to new challenges,” Ms. Graziano said. “You proved to us that you were not thrown off course when obstacles were presented instead you stayed positive and worked hard to face those challenges, and for that you made us very proud.”

Ms. Graziano said she hopes the students cherish the memories and friendships they made at the elementary school while also embracing the future and all the positive opportunities that present themselves.

As she reflected on the eighth-grader’s tenure at the elementary school, Ms. Graziano added: “In order for you to meet the challenges of this next chapter in your lives you must always strive to learn and place great value on your education.”

