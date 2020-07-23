Spring Lake Heights introduces plan to reopen at full capacity Sept. 8

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education announced its plan to open to students at full capacity for full, five day weeks on September 8.

The announcement comes as a result of two weeks of administrative discussions and results from a district-wide survey conducted by the school to determine the community’s thoughts on having students return to school full time.

The results were overwhelmingly in favor reopening full-time at full capacity, with 75 percent “yes” to reopening compared to a 17 percent “no.” 4.5 percent said they were unsure or did not want their children wearing masks at the school, and 3.5 percent never responded to the survey.

In 2020 – 2021, there are 353 students enrolled in the school.

“We worked to create a plan that we believed our community would be on board with to provide our students with the best in-person education while doing it safely,” Spring Lake Height Superintendent John Spalthoff said at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The meeting was held virtually with 100 people in attendance, which at zoom’s max capacity, locked many residents out from the discussion.

“We identified how we could make full day, full capacity work. We put out a basic survey to the community identifying our plan, asking if they would be in or be out. Three quarters of the community was a ‘yes,’” Mr. Spalthoff said.

He said that the administration had discussed the possibility of a hybrid schedule, where split learning both physically in school and virtually at their homes. He said that he decided that such a schedule would be too burdensome on the district’s staff.

“When we discussed a hybrid, as the instructional leader of Spring Lake Heights School, I think it unfair to ask our professional staff to teach all day and to provide distance learning.”

For the 17 percent that voted “no,” there will be a virtual option available, in which teachers would be paid a stipend for their extra hours outside of the school building.

“We realize some members of our community will not feel comfortable and as such we’re offering a fully virtual class …

“This will be done by paying our dedicated staff a stipend to work outside of their normal hours.”

A virtual class will be available for each grade level kindergarten through fifth grade, each middle school subject area, special education, physical education and art classes. Virtual learners will be provided with chromebooks by the school, and will attend live classes based on the teacher’s schedule.

If a student begins the year physically attending school and has to return home for an extended period, he or she will be transferred to the virtual classroom.

For those that return to school in September, there will be several new rules and procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The success of the school’s reopening is dependent on community support and maintaining the rules.

“This can only happen if we happen the full support of the Spring Lake Heights community, masks are worn by the community and social distancing is followed. How we handle this will determine how our children handle this.”

Parents or guardians must commit their children to in-person or virtual learning by Aug. 15.

NEW RULES

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all time when social distancing is not possible, and must be worn upon arrival to school.

Most classrooms do not provide enough space for social distancing, so most students will wear masks at their desks, however there are several large areas or classrooms where wearing a mask may not be necessary. Mr. Spalthoff said he is working with his administration to work “mask breaks” into the students’ schedules

Students will enter the school through one of three doors, determined by the location of their homerooms. Instead of gathering in the gym in the morning, students will go directly to their homeroom.

All students and staff entering the building will have their temperatures checked with SafeCheck walk-through body scanner, akin to a metal detector, Mr. Spalthoff said. Any individual with a temperature over 100.4 will be sent home.

Any student or staff exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated. A policy regarding the full protocol of how to handle individuals showing symptoms will soon be created by the school’s Pandemic Response Team.

Although all are encouraged to bring their own, the school will provide PPE to all students and staff.

Middle school students will not use lockers this year, and movement will be limited as much as possible.

“One of the biggest obstacles for this was lunch,” Mr. Spalthoff said. Lunch will be moved to the gymnasium where social distancing can be guaranteed, and where the district will add several more large rectangular tables for students. All lunches will be preordered and prepackaged.

Each classroom will be provided with hand sanitizer and signage is being placed on the floors and walls of the school to remind students of the rules. Bathrooms will be cleaned daily and water fountains will be shut off.

The plan will be further discussed at the board of education’s next meeting, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.